Family effort sees dozens of food parcels handed out from football club base

Laura Garwood's sister Hayley, right, and grandmother Maureen Chambers also came out to lend a hand. Picture: Laura Garwood Archant

The work of a family-run drive to help struggling families saw more than 40 food parcels handed out over October half-term.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Food and essential items donated by people to be put into parcels to be distributed to those in need in and around Wymondham. Picture: Laura Garwood Food and essential items donated by people to be put into parcels to be distributed to those in need in and around Wymondham. Picture: Laura Garwood

Laura Garwood came up with the idea to collect food and essential items and distribute it to people and families in need, based out of Wymondham Town Football Club.

Miss Garwood, whose father is the chairman of the club, also got her sister Hayley involved, while their grandmother Maureen Chambers even came out to lend her support during the week.

Hayley Garwood said they decided to go ahead with the idea after a House of Commons vote saw the majority of MPs reject a proposal to extend free school dinners to low-income families during holidays.

She said: “We’ve tried to give people enough to get by during a very difficult time. It’s nice to be able to do something which can make a difference. We’re very lucky to have each other, but not everyone has that support.

Food and essential items donated by people to be put into parcels to be distributed to those in need in and around Wymondham. Picture: Laura Garwood Food and essential items donated by people to be put into parcels to be distributed to those in need in and around Wymondham. Picture: Laura Garwood

You may also want to watch:

“We put out some messages on Facebook and the level of support has been amazing. People were coming by to drop of items for the parcels, while others were coming in and offering their time to help. We were blown away by the reaction.”

The Garwoods decided to operate on a “no questions asked” basis, offering support to anyone who said they needed it.

Some people came into their base to collect parcels, while they also offered a delivery service to some others who either could not or weren’t willing to collect in person.

Food and essential items were donated by people to be put into parcels to be distributed to those in need in and around Wymondham. Picture: Laura Garwood Food and essential items were donated by people to be put into parcels to be distributed to those in need in and around Wymondham. Picture: Laura Garwood

“A lot of people don’t like to come in because they feel embarrassed that they need the help, even though there’s nothing to be embarrassed about. It’s been a tough year for everyone,” she added.

After operating throughout the October half-term, every day between 9am and 2pm, they are already making plans to run the service again over Christmas for those who need a little extra help over the festive period.

“We’re planning some sort of service over Christmas if it’s needed, again from the football club. We’ve got some extra food left over so we’re putting the longer life stuff away as it will still be of use to people then.”