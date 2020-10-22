Royal British Legion branch to run pop-up shop for Poppy Appeal
PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 October 2020
A branch of the Royal British Legion has secured a pop-up shop - ensuring it can play a part in this year’s Poppy Appeal.
Members of Wymondham RBL would usually sell poppies across the town during the annual fundraising campaign for current and former servicemen and women.
But the ongoing Covid-19 crisis means volunteers will not be seen in shops or on street corners in 2020.
The branch will, however, run a pop-up shop, having been offered the use of Poppa John’s barbers at Whartons Court.
Branch personnel and volunteers will be on hand to provide the public with remembrance pins and poppies, with all donations gratefully accepted.
The shop will be open between 10am and 4pm every day from Friday, October 23, to Saturday, November 7, expect on Sundays.
Amid the pandemic, the traditional parade through Wymondham will not take place this year, but a more discrete service will be held at the war memorial at 11am on November 11 to mark the occasion.
