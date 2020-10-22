Search

Royal British Legion branch to run pop-up shop for Poppy Appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 October 2020

Members of Wymondham Royal British Legion take part in a previous Remembrance Day parade. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

A branch of the Royal British Legion has secured a pop-up shop - ensuring it can play a part in this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The Wymondham branch of the Royal British Legion is set to run a pop-up shop for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Denise BradleyThe Wymondham branch of the Royal British Legion is set to run a pop-up shop for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Denise Bradley

Members of Wymondham RBL would usually sell poppies across the town during the annual fundraising campaign for current and former servicemen and women.

But the ongoing Covid-19 crisis means volunteers will not be seen in shops or on street corners in 2020.

The traditional Remembrance parade in Wymondham will not take place in 2020. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe traditional Remembrance parade in Wymondham will not take place in 2020. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The branch will, however, run a pop-up shop, having been offered the use of Poppa John’s barbers at Whartons Court.

Members of Wymondham Royal British Legion (RBL) at one of the town's Remembrance parades. Picture: Brian BandyMembers of Wymondham Royal British Legion (RBL) at one of the town's Remembrance parades. Picture: Brian Bandy

Branch personnel and volunteers will be on hand to provide the public with remembrance pins and poppies, with all donations gratefully accepted.

The shop will be open between 10am and 4pm every day from Friday, October 23, to Saturday, November 7, expect on Sundays.

The Wymondham branch of the Royal British Legion is set to run a pop-up shop for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Denise BradleyThe Wymondham branch of the Royal British Legion is set to run a pop-up shop for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Denise Bradley

Amid the pandemic, the traditional parade through Wymondham will not take place this year, but a more discrete service will be held at the war memorial at 11am on November 11 to mark the occasion.

