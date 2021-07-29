Wymondham raises flag ahead of Norwich Pride 2021

Published: 3:11 PM July 29, 2021

The rainbow flag was raised for the first time ever at Wymondham's new Town Council offices on Monday in support of Norwich Pride this coming weekend.

Councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon requested permission for the flag to be flown from Wymondham Mayor Councillor Kevin Hurn, who agreed without hesitation.

Councillor Nuri-Nixon said the idea came from a resident.

She said: "They told me their LGBT+ teenager was pleased to see we have two councillors, myself and Councillor Penny Hubble, from the LGBT+ community. They felt supported for having a diverse council.

"Now, more than ever, we need to show our support for our minority communities.

"There is no room for prejudice of any kind and raising the rainbow Pride flag is a very obvious way of saying we stand as allies with the LGBT+ community."

Joining the flag raising were fellow town Councillors Penny Hubble and Annette James, who said: "I’m proud that Wymondham Council have supported this initiative."