Wymondham set to host first ever Pride event

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A Norfolk market town could soon follow in the footsteps of the world’s biggest cities by hosting its very own pride event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jan Kyzinger is heading up the volunteer team for Wymondham Rainbow Day, the town's first pride celebration. Photo: Submitted Jan Kyzinger is heading up the volunteer team for Wymondham Rainbow Day, the town's first pride celebration. Photo: Submitted

Wymondham Pride is set to have its first event on Saturday September 14, under the name Wymondham Rainbow Day to reflect the family vibe organisers are hoping to create.

Jan Kyzinger, who recently moved from Camden to Wymondham, is heading up a team of volunteers to organise the event, which is set to include live music, stand-up comedy, games and entertainment.

Ms Kyzinger said: “An events like this can go a long way to breaking down prejudice in rural areas and encourage people to be more open minded.

“It’s about bringing awareness and community spirit together to change fear to courage and help people feel more comfortable.”

A meeting will be held from 3pm – 6pm on Wednesday, February 13 at The Green Dragon pub on Church Street, with anyone interested in getting involved welcome.

For more information contact Wymondhampride@mail.com.