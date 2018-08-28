Wymondham set to host first ever Pride event
PUBLISHED: 11:53 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 07 February 2019
A Norfolk market town could soon follow in the footsteps of the world’s biggest cities by hosting its very own pride event.
Wymondham Pride is set to have its first event on Saturday September 14, under the name Wymondham Rainbow Day to reflect the family vibe organisers are hoping to create.
Jan Kyzinger, who recently moved from Camden to Wymondham, is heading up a team of volunteers to organise the event, which is set to include live music, stand-up comedy, games and entertainment.
Ms Kyzinger said: “An events like this can go a long way to breaking down prejudice in rural areas and encourage people to be more open minded.
“It’s about bringing awareness and community spirit together to change fear to courage and help people feel more comfortable.”
A meeting will be held from 3pm – 6pm on Wednesday, February 13 at The Green Dragon pub on Church Street, with anyone interested in getting involved welcome.
For more information contact Wymondhampride@mail.com.