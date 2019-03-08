Mobile service to replace town post office

A town whose post office recently closed is on track to receive regular visits from a mobile alternative.

Following the closure of the post office on Market Street in Wymondham last month, the town council has been looking at options to replace the service.

The White Hart on Market Street is applying to offer the service from the pub, but it is likely to take around six months until this is in place

As a temporary measure, councillors are organising regular visits from a mobile post office, run by Post Office UK Ltd, which would visit the town for a minimum of two hours a week.

The vans are normally used in rural areas which no longer have a post office, and offer a range of services available in permanent venues.

Mayor of Wymondham, Kevin Hurn said: "It's extremely important we have a post office in the town centre, particularly for elderly residents or those with dementia. We're doing everything we can to make sure they have the option to use the facility."