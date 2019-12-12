Search

Advanced search

Customers facing 45 minutes queues following post office closure

PUBLISHED: 14:19 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 12 December 2019

The Co-op post office in Wymondham has seen a huge increase in customers. Photo: Denise Bradley

The Co-op post office in Wymondham has seen a huge increase in customers. Photo: Denise Bradley

©Archant Photographic 2008

Frustration is growing in a town where the post office closed earlier this year, with customers forced to queue for 45 minutes at an alternative on its outskirts.

The post office in the East of England Co-op on Lime Tree Avenue has been overrun with new customers. Photo: GoogleThe post office in the East of England Co-op on Lime Tree Avenue has been overrun with new customers. Photo: Google

Wymondham town centre lost its post office in August, when the postmaster at the One Stop shop, where it was based, stepped down.

Since then, Post Office UK has been hunting for someone to take over the role but, as of yet, a replacement service has not opened.

Although the landlords at the White Hart pub on Market Street have applied to take on the role of postmaster, they said they were not likely to know if their bid was successful until Christmas Eve.

In the interim, customers have been forced to travel to Lime Tree Avenue, on the outskirts of Wymondham, where there is a second post office located within the East of England Co-op.

The Post Office inside the One Stop store on Market Street, Wymondham, closed in August. Photo: GoogleThe Post Office inside the One Stop store on Market Street, Wymondham, closed in August. Photo: Google

You may also want to watch:

But the sudden influx of new customers, coupled with the increased trade over the festive period, has put strain on the small shop and its post office, which only has one till.

Barbara Richards, 78, said people had been forced to wait in queues for more than 45 minutes, and that although the post office staff had been helpful, the situation was unacceptable.

She said: "Wymondham is an expanding town, we have lots of new properties going up but no infrastructure to support it. In the run up to Christmas everyone wants to sort their car tax out and post cards and gifts, and there should have been better provision to allow that to run smoothly."

Kevin Smith, head of food operations at the East of England Co-op, said the store had experienced a "large increase" in the number of people using the Lime Tree Avenue post office, and praised staff for their handling of the situation.

A spokesman for Post Office UK said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

"We understand how important a Post Office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore a Post Office to the area as soon as possible. In the interim alternative branches include Rustens, Hethersett, Barnham Broom and Bunwell."

Most Read

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Power failure closes Aldi

A sign up on the doors at the Aldi store on Plumstead Road in Heartsease, Norwich, put up yesterday, said: “Due to power failure store is temporarily closed. Sorry for inconvenience.” Photo: Sophie Wyllie

Election Day live: Norfolk and Waveney heads to the polls for generation defining election

Milly Hartley in her best Christmas jumper outside New Buckenham Polling Station during the December 2019 elections Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Customers facing 45 minutes queues following post office closure

The Co-op post office in Wymondham has seen a huge increase in customers. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists