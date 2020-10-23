Search

Pressure pays off as developers open play park after two years

PUBLISHED: 11:08 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 23 October 2020

A campaign from families saw developers at the Alders and Birch Gate estates in Wymondham reverse their decision and open the on-site play parks. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

Families on a new-build estate will finally be able to use its play parks after it was announced they would be opened for the first time – after being built two years ago.

Equipment has long been in place at two play areas on the Alders and Birch Gate estates off Silfield Road in Wymondham, but had been fenced off with developers Taylor Wimpey and Bovis Homes citing safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents pushed for the play areas to be opened and drew attention to their campaign by tying coloured ribbons and pleading notes to the fencing.

The pressure has finally paid off for those families as signs appeared saying that it would open on Friday, October 23.

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, a town and district councillor who joined the campaigners, said: “It’s a pity that we had to draw attention to this but we are pleased the developers listened.”

Fellow councillor Annette James added it was “a great win for residents and their children”.

