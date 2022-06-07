Popular open gardens to make colourful return

Eighteen green-fingered residents of Wymondham will be throwing open their gardens for charity this month.

After a break of four years owing to the pandemic, the popular Wymondham Open Gardens biennial charity event is making a colourful return.

Proceeds will be shared between Wymondham Heritage Museum, Greening Wymondham and Wymondham Nature Group.

The wide variety of garden styles on show offers something for both the experienced gardener and those wanting to transform their plot plus the chance to chat and exchange ideas.

They provide the opportunity to see how plants look once established and mature, and how they harmonise with other plants.

A courtyard garden in the centre of town - Credit: Neil Haverson

Gardens on show include a long garden with shrubs, a pond and a tropical corner which was converted from a paved backyard, a secret garden, cottage gardens and a landscaped garden with shrubs, perennials and roses that has views over the Tiffey Valley and Wymnondham Abbey.

The Happiness Garden at Fairland Hill was designed by Wymondham Dementia Support Group as a place of tranquillity for carers and those with dementia.

There are raised beds and borders with vegetables grown in the greenhouse.

In the memory of John the gardener and reflecting his high standards, the garden at The Green Dragon has pots, hanging baskets and flower beds.

Several of the town’s 100 allotment plots will be open to view on Sunday, June 19, with growers on hand to chat between 1pm and 4pm.

Refreshments are available at a number of gardens Including Wymondham Heritage Museum which is serving cream teas.

Wymondham Open Gardens takes place on Saturday June 18 and Sunday June19 from 1pm to 5pm.

For access to all gardens for the weekend, programmes cost £5 per adult, children free and are on sale at Wymondham Tourist Information Centre, Wymondham Heritage Museum - programme includes entry to the museum, George Reeves, Marmalade Tree and Wymondham Garden Centre sponsors of printing and advertising.

Programmes will also be on sale on Open Gardens weekend at the Wymondham Friday and Saturday Markets and on the Sunday at the Market Cross.

The gardeners will also have programmes for sale - look out for the yellow balloons.

For more information go to www.thewhs.org.uk/opengardens