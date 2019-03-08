Norfolk town could host new event celebrating one of the UK's most important rebellions

The Black Knight group, pictured at Hanse Festival in King's Lynn, would appear at Kett's Day in Wymondham. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norfolk town could soon host a new event to mark the 470th anniversary of a local rebellion which changed the course of history.

If approved, Kett's Day would launch in Wymondham for the first time this autumn, celebrating 470 years since a group banded together to rebel against the enclosure of land by wealthy landowners.

Led by Robert Kett, a yeoman farmer from Wymondham, the group marched 10 miles to Norwich, picking up around 15,000 rebels along the way.

A battle between the rebels and government forces followed, sparking similar revolts across the UK and cementing Robert Kett's status as a 16th-century human rights icon.

The anniversary event, proposed by Wymondham deputy mayor Jack Hornby, has been proposed for Sunday, September 1 on Becketswell Common.

The celebration would centre on a side-by-side 2019 fete and 1549 themed fayre, featuring food stalls, mobile bars, historical re-enactments, archery and a performance of Robert Kett's famous speech.

Organisers are hoping to secure performances by historical entertainment troupe the Black Knight group, which specialises in live story telling, authentic costumes and crafts.

Local schools will be invited to get involved and a host of educating opportunities will be available for attendees.

Water flowing gently through the bridge at Becketswell, Wymondham. Photo: Andrew Talor Water flowing gently through the bridge at Becketswell, Wymondham. Photo: Andrew Talor

Mr Hornby said the anniversary event would be a great opportunity to boost tourism in Wymondham and improve the town council's image, which he said had suffered in recent years due to lack of communication.

He said: "As a town it is imperative that we draw in more tourism if we are to survive as more than a satellite dormitory of Norwich. This project is intended to improve our image and councillors would be seen to give something back to the town."

South Norfolk Council has pledged £2,500 each in support of the event, which is expected to charge a £1 entry fee to visitors and has asked Wymondham Town Council to support the event.

However some members of the town council raised concerns about the viability of the day and whether enough time had been allowed to organise such a large scale event, expected to attract more than 2,500 visitors.