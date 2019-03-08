Customers of former shop owner stabbed to death pay tribute to ‘kind and gracious man’

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:43 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 March 2019

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Customers of a former shop owner who was stabbed to death have described the father of two as “a gracious man” who went the extra mile for his patrons.

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria PertusaA police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found with knife wounds in his home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on Saturday night (March 16). He died in hospital the next day.

His wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody.

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road and following his death, many former customers have spoken about his generosity.

Jackie Walsh, who lives in Wymondham, was a regular at the shop and said she and Mr Rajasingam bonded over their shared experience of running businesses.

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

She said: “He was a lovely man and always had a smile and a kind word. We used to chat when I went in and he would make me a cup of tea. He always used to treat my grandkids when we went in the shop and when we turned up one year with Christmas cards he was so chuffed.”

Ms Walsh said the former shop owner had been looking forward to semi-retirement but when the store was taken over a few years ago he seemed to miss the day to day interaction with customers.

Steve Scott from Wymondham said Mr Rajasingam was known in the area for going the extra mile for his customers.

The Wymondham father said on one occasion, his six-year-old son was looking for sparklers in the shop but realised they were out of stock.

Instead of letting the youngster walk away empty handed, the former owner gave him a box of sparklers from his personal store and refused to take payment.

Mr Scott said: “Kumar had time for his customers and would always chat and be helpful. Nothing seemed too much trouble. One Christmas he went out of his way to order a box of a particular wine he knew I liked, even though he joked that I was the only one that bought that brand.

“It’s the little things that make the difference and being recognised for your individual needs is a rare find now.”

