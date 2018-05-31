Town centre to be pedestrianised to boost local business

Market Street in Wymondham will be closed to through traffic in a bid to 'implement a pedestrianised environment to the town centre'. Picture: Denise Bradley ©Archant Photographic 2009

One-way streets and road closures are among the temporary measures being put in place in a Norfolk market town in order to help boost local businesses when they resume trading from Monday.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay

A number of changes will be made to roads and footpaths in Wymondham as part of the ‘Shop with Confidence’ initiative from Broadland, Breckland and South Norfolk District Councils.

It is hoped that the changes will ensure that businesses can trade safely and effectively with extra footfall predicted from next week as non-essential shops such as clothing stores are allowed to reopen.

South Norfolk Council said they worked closely with traders, town councils and the county highways department to quickly form a plan to encourage people to go out and give a boost to local business, all the while maintaining social distancing measures to make it as safe as possible for all.

Among the temporary measures in place in Wymondham will be changes to traffic flow, mostly in the town centre.

Market Street, Market Place and Queen Street will be closed to through traffic and will be pedestrianised, although access will be maintained for businesses, loading, buses, residents and emergencies.

Chandler’s Hill and Brewery Lane will also only allow traffic to travel in the westbound direction from Friarscroft Lane, while the one-way restriction on Back Lane will be reversed between Parkers Entry and Orchard Way to aid traffic movements to the northern side of the town centre.

Extra bike racks are also being installed to encourage more people to cycle into the town, while the temporary lifting of parking charges will remain in place “for now”.

Other new additions to the town include a number of hand sanitising stations being put in place and extra signage on lamp posts and pavements reminding people to follow social distancing rules.

These measures are part of South Norfolk District Council’s work “to get traders back up and running again after a tough time”, according to a spokesperson.

SNDC leader John Fuller said: “The success of our local economy is what will drive our districts’ recovery from this crisis. It is vital that we support every job and every business possible.

“Our aim is for them not only to survive but thrive and create future economic growth.”