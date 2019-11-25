Search

Advanced search

Well liked young man was found dead by school friend, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:13 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 25 November 2019

Wymondham man Tom Gray was last seen in Norwich city centre. Picture: Norfolk Police

Wymondham man Tom Gray was last seen in Norwich city centre. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A young man who took his own life was found by a childhood friend in the park they visited as children, an inquest has heard.

Tom Gray, 20, of Papillion Road in Wymondham, went missing on Thursday, September 19, prompting widespread concern from his friends on social media.

The following day one of these friends, who was alerted to the fact Mr Gray was missing, ventured out to look for him - despite having not spoken to him in around seven years.

The Norwich inquest heard the man, who we are not naming, was a high school friend of Mr Gray, but the pair had lost touch.

On the afternoon of Thursday, September 20, he alerted police after discovering the body of Mr Gray in the wooded area of Kett's Park, the same place they would gather after school, along with a rucksack belonging to him.

The inquest heard how Mr Gray, who was in his second year of studying a degree in public sector leadership at City College, was planning for the future and had aspirations of working for the military's bomb disposal unit.

In written evidence another friend, Cameron Preston, said he had met Mr Gray for lunch on the day he went missing, where he spoke about his plans for the future.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I had known Tom since 2017 and we were both students at City College. He had told me he wanted to talk so we met for lunch and he sounded upset.

"He talked to me about wanting to work in bomb disposal and as a retained firefighter."

However, depression, anxiety and worry over an upcoming court case led to him taking his own life.

In evidence read out by area coroner Yvonne Blake, Helen Richardson-Hulme, assistant principal for student services at City College, said: "Tom was getting on well and was on track for a 2:1 degree. He was well liked on his course."

Ms Blake said the friend who ventured out to look for Mr Gray had done "a very kind thing".

She recorded a verdict of suicide.

■ Do you need to talk? The free Samaritans helpline can be accessed by calling 116 123 from anywhere in the UK.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

‘Total devastation’ - Family pays tribute to Norfolk victim in Greek murder probe

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists