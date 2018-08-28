Quirky celebration brightens up Norfolk town

A quirky autumn celebration provided a welcome boost to a Norfolk town centre as it was transformed into a citrus themed wonderland.

Wymondham’s eighth annual Lemon Day, held yearly to encourage residents into the town centre and unite local businesses and community groups.

Roots Café at Wymondham Baptist Church was the main venue of the 2018 celebration, doubling as a snack stop and performance venue for music, singing, poetry and a play reading, hosted by musician, John Beckett.

The White Hart pub, Market Street, played host to an array of arts and crafts displays as well as a food tasting session.

Star of the show, however, was the iconic yellow 2CV Tipsy Lily, accompanied by Hethersett-based owner, Brian Bishop, which drew admirers to the town square.

Event co-ordinator and Wymondham Town Team member, Tony Vale, said he felt the day had successfully brought the town together with the unusual theme.