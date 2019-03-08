Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

The 93-year-old brightening up his town with home grown tomatoes

PUBLISHED: 11:35 28 May 2019

Owen and Annette James raising money for a new gardening club at Robert Kett Court. Photo: Submitted

Owen and Annette James raising money for a new gardening club at Robert Kett Court. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Hundreds of people living in a Norfolk town have come together to brighten up their town centre and fight isolation, including a 93-year-old with a passion for home grown tomatoes.

Flowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at Howards Cucles. Photo: SubmittedFlowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at Howards Cucles. Photo: Submitted

Volunteers from the community run Wymondham in Bloom campaign spent the bank holiday visiting local businesses to encourage them to take part in the 2019 competition by creating flower displays in the town.

In previous years colourful arrangements have been placed in wellington boots, suitcases, chests of drawers and even shoes.

The Wymondham Town Team said one of the most important aspects of the project was to connect members of the community.

One person using the event to connect with others in the town is 93-year-old Owen James, who has launched a gardening club for residents at a care scheme.

Flowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at the Green Dragon pub. Photo: SubmittedFlowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at the Green Dragon pub. Photo: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

For 60 years Mr James had looked after a large garden in Bunwell, growing vegetables and flowers and said he missed the outside work.

Together with his daughter Annette James, the pair sold tomato plants they had seeded to raise start-up funds for a monthly gardening club at Robert Kett Court, raising more than £120.

The 93-year-old said: "I really enjoyed selling tomato plants again, it was just like the old days for me.

Flowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at the Green Dragon pub. Photo: SubmittedFlowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at the Green Dragon pub. Photo: Submitted

"I'm going to raise more plants and vegetables for a stall at the Summer Fete in July and I'd like us to pot up summer planters for any residents who would like some colour outside their windows."

Mr James is planning on opening joining forces with Wymondham Town Team to revamp a courtyard area at the scheme for the Anglia in Bloom competition in July.

Mrs James said: "In addition to the extra plants to sell we had donations of house plants for residents' rooms and money. One lady, who was missing her grandfather and his advice after he passed away last year, gave dad a hug and thanked him for the plants. It was lovely to see the two of them together and just what I hoped would happen."

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man caught with seven-inch blade in Norwich

A man has been caught by police carrying a knife and drugs in Lawson Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police give dog a lift home after arresting owner for drug driving

The dog given a lift home by officers Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team

Brexit: let’s just get on with it! Then we can all sit back and say I told you so

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's strong opinion reflects the fact that everyone in the country has one, except the major parties, says Liz Nice Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The 93-year-old brightening up his town with home grown tomatoes

Owen and Annette James raising money for a new gardening club at Robert Kett Court. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists