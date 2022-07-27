Town buzzing after Norfolk Day bee spectacular
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant
Hundreds of revellers descended on a Norfolk market town to enjoy the Norfolk Day celebrations.
Locals and visitors made a beeline for Wymondham on Wednesday to mark the annual event.
The county’s distinctive yellow and black flag was flown from the Priory Gardens with the colour combination inspiring bee-themed activities in Market Place.
Market stallholder 'Bee Sweet' wore a yellow mini dress and a bee called Max made an appearance with some buzzy helpers.
There was also a window display of bee artwork at stArt Studio and the Go Go Discover trail mammoth was on display for all to see at Fairland Green. Coincidentally it is called Buzz because of its bee design - and it was a crowd favourite.
The bee theme also acknowledged the Wymondham in Bloom project, which has resulted in the town being festooned in floral displays. The organisers hope to repeat last year’s success in the regional Anglia in Bloom competition.
The Lemon Tree Cafe and Coffee with Flo, based at Wymondham Leisure Centre, responded to the challenge of creating a special food offering for Norfolk Day.
Merv, the town centre baker, revived the tradition of providing Norfolk Knobs. And Michelle Filby, owner of The Coffee Shop, will be continuing the celebration of Norfolk food through the rest of the week with a lemon drizzle cake in Norfolk Day colours.
And the highlight of the day’s activities was a performance by the local Rock Choir in their familiar black and yellow livery.
Wymondham’s celebration of Norfolk Day was co-ordinated by Wymondham Town Team. A spokesperson said: “Norfolk Day was an ideal opportunity to highlight Wymondham as an attractive visitor destination.”
More information about Wymondham’s Norfolk Day activities can be found on the town’s social media pages.
