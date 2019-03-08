Care home launches Easter rocks competition

Real chocolate eggs are the prize for finding the Easter decorated rocks around Wymondham. Photo: Alyssa Kelleher Alyssa Kelleher

An egg-citing Easter competition with a twist is being held by a Norfolk care home.

Myra Roberts who lives at Windmill House, decorated one of the rocks for the competeition. Photo: Alyssa Kelleher Myra Roberts who lives at Windmill House, decorated one of the rocks for the competeition. Photo: Alyssa Kelleher

Windmill House care home in Browick Road, Wymondham is holding a competition which sees a number of brightly decorated egg-shaped rocks hidden around the town from Monday, April 8 - to Easter Sunday.

Children and their families are encouraged to seek out one of the rocks which are hidden high and low and in nooks and crannies in popular well-known locations and landmarks around Wymondham. When found participants are to take it back to Windmill House to claim their chocolatey Easter egg price and take a picture using hashtag #EasterRocks.

Digital marketing and communications executive Alyssa Kelleher said: “We wish all Easter competition rock hunters the very best of luck. Our residents have been so kind to create the eggs for children in the local community to find and they very much look forward to meeting their rock retrievers.”