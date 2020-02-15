Search

How spending £5 could generate millions for one local high street

PUBLISHED: 09:47 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 15 February 2020

Em Kuntze of Ketts book shop is supporting Fiver Fest in Wymondham. Photo: Michelle Finch

For most people, a five-pound spending spree probably won't break the bank.

But according to a new campaign group, the small cash injection could save their local high street.

This weekend, Wymondham will mark the start of the National Fiver Fest, joining 80 other highstreets in the UK urging people to spend £5 a week at a local independent shop.

Throughout February the town's shops will host special £5 offers to encourage people to take part.

Em Kuntze, one of the Directors at Kett's Books said: "There are so many fantastic shops and businesses on our high street and they are very much part of the town's character. We all know that high streets are having a rough time, but we're cautiously optimistic about the future of ours in Wymondham, and we wanted to use Fiver Fest - and Totally Locally - as a way of engaging our community and showing them what great value our local businesses are."

According to the founder of National Fiver Fest, if every adult in Wymondham spent just £5 a week in local shops, it would be worth an additional £2.8 million for the town's economy.

The scheme will run throughout February, and business owners hope it will encourage people to spend their pounds locally, rather than turning to online options.

There are now over 60 towns in the UK who have gone 'Totally Locally' and the festival has reached as far as New Zealand, USA and Australia.

Chris Sands, who works for the campaign, said: "small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive. It's a conversation worth having. Which means more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live. Makes you think doesn't it."

Do you have a story from the Wymondham area?

Let us know by sending an e mail to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

