Teenager raises hundreds with non-stop charity game-a-thon

Thirteen-year-old Louis Hedge played games non-stop for six hours for Children in Need. Photo: Hayley Bristow Hayley Bristow

A thirteen-year-old fundraiser put his gaming experience to good use to raise hundreds for charity for the sixth year in a row.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louis Hedge, who is in year nine at Wymondham High School, completed a six hour non-stop game-a-thon, raising £178 for this year’s Children in Need campaign.

The teenager enlisted the help of younger brother, Joseph, to play draughts, creationary, monopoly millionaire and a host of other board games for the six hour stint, stopping only for toilet breaks and the two minutes Remembrance silence at 11am.

Louis said: “You may think that playing games were fun, and it was, but it was a challenge. Normally you would play a game and then go off and do something else. It felt very restricted but it made me think about children that are less fortunate than me”.

In previous years Louis has completed an 8-mile walk, a 5-mile run, and 2 lego builds to raise money for the charity.