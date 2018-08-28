Search

Advanced search

Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

PUBLISHED: 17:27 30 December 2018

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A couple who lost a total of 15 stone between them is urging others to improve their lives through small diet changes.

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham after losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: SubmittedKimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham after losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

A couple who lost a total of 15 stone between them is urging others to improve their lives through small diet changes.

Kimberly and Matthew Read, Wymondham, met 10 years ago while holidaying in Turkey and started a holiday romance, moving in together six weeks after returning to the UK.

Mrs Read said at the start of their relationship both were overweight and at size 22 she realised her health was being affected.

In November 2014, three years after their wedding, the pair had their first son, Casper.

The 31-year-old said: “It was at that point I decided enough is enough. I wasn’t just a bit overweight, I was morbidly obese and I didn’t want to be an unhealthy mum.”

Determined to change her lifestyle, Mrs Read signed up to a local diet group and began a two year weight loss journey which would see her shed 10 stone.

But despite his wife’s success, Mr Read, 38, remained reluctant to join her, put off by the prospect of ditching his favourite snacks.

When the Wymondham mother hit her eight stone loss count, Mr Read finally agreed to attend the slimming meeting with her.

In his first week, the Norfolk dad lost nearly 10 pounds, going on to shed five stone in total.

Mrs Read said: “We’re able to do a lot more things together, go out and enjoy being parents without getting out of breath or feeling embarrassed.

“I’m so proud of how far we’ve come and our son loves telling people about our transformation.”

Having hit her target weight, the now mother of two said she wanted to continue the journey and signed up to run a slimming group in Hethersett to support other dieters.

In June 2018, her husband followed suit and now runs a weekend group in the town encouraging more men to make changes to their lifestyle.

Despite the couple’s impressive weight loss story, Mrs Read said their relationship has not changed from when they met ten years ago.

She added: “My dream now is to have our wedding photos redone because I’d like a slimmer fitting dress and Matt would like a slimmer fitting suit.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Villages in Dorset: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

The castle ruins overlooking the village of Corfe. Photo credit: csfotoimages, Getty Images

10 Dorset towns you really must visit

Bournemouth boasts seven miles of golden sandy beaches

Cosy pubs in Dorset to snuggle up in this winter

#includeImage($article, 225)

8 of the best dog walks in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

13 of the best cream teas in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Council helping boat owner find accommodation after quayside blaze

Firefighters were called after a propane cylinder caught fire on a boat in Beccles. Picture: Google

Police officers who saved heart attack victims’ lives to receive national awards

Four Norwich police officers are to receive national awards. Picture: Ian Burt.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists