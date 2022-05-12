Town celebrates its much-missed cinema
- Credit: Neil Haverson
It closed its doors in 1993, with a screening of The Bodyguard, starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.
Now, the history of Wymondham's much-missed Regal cinema is told in a new exhibition at the town's museum.
The Regal, now part of the town's Ex Services' Club, played a leading role in the lives of people in the local community.
It opened in 1937 showing Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in Swing Time.
Over the years it attracted several film stars to the town, including Virginia McKenna, Jean Kent, Sylvia Sims, June Whitfield, Susan Hampshire, Peggy Cummins, and Muriel Pavlow.
In celebration of its rich history, Wymondham Heritage Museum has opened its new season this month with an exhibition dedicated to the Regal.
The display has been made possible as a result of a bequest from the late Michael Armstrong, who lived in the town and was passionate about its cinema from the age of 10.
He worked there in his youth and after it closed he created his own mini version of the Regal at his home, furnished with the cinema’s original artefacts, some of which are now on view in the museum’s main gallery.
At the launch, the museum’s committee chair, Amanda Oelrichs, welcomed guests which included the town mayor, Kevin Hurn and Michael Armstrong’s brothers William and Charles.
William Armstrong, a former coroner and tribunal judge, paid tribute to his brother saying the Regal exhibition would honour a "remarkable man" who "helped keep alive the spirit and memory of the old Regal Cinema".
Most Read
- 1 £50,000 worth of diesel and equipment stolen in overnight raid
- 2 Norfolk’s biggest Greggs approved after plan changes
- 3 Soap star ditches city life for rural Norfolk
- 4 Film exposes Norwich teen’s involvement in far-right group behind leaflets
- 5 Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch
- 6 Man admits arsons which killed 50 pigs and caused £680k of damage
- 7 Plea to find next-of-kin after death of 48-year-old Norwich man
- 8 Country house with three flats, treehouse and pool up for sale
- 9 'Best of a bad deal' - Norwich Western Link villagers call for decision
- 10 Armed police spotted in north Norfolk village
A former usherette from the cinema, Jean Clarke, daughter of onetime owner Bert Caley, joined the Armstrong brothers in cutting the ribbon to open the exhibition.
The exhibition had been delayed for two years by the pandemic. The re-opened museum also features displays which recreate two former Wymondham shops: a grocers from the 1930s and a hardware store that stood on Town Green from the 19th century until 1988.
Wymondham Heritage Museum is open daily from 1pm to 4pm. For more information visit thewhm.org.uk