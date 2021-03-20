News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'They've been heroes': Leisure centre workers seconded to foodbank during lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:03 PM March 20, 2021   
Wymondham Leisure Centre employee Karen Brindle was seconded to the Help Point independent foodbank during lockdown.

Wymondham Leisure Centre employee Karen Brindle was seconded to the Help Point independent foodbank during lockdown. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The coordinator of a Norfolk community "lifeline" has hailed the work of a group of council employees seconded to work with them to help others during lockdown.

The Wymondham Community Outreach Project (WCOP) has run for almost two and a half years and works to alleviate the effects of poverty, social stigma and isolation as well as combatting food waste in the community.

Wymondham Community Outreach Project's independent foodbank service Help Point.

Wymondham Community Outreach Project's independent foodbank service Help Point operates out of the Catholic Parish Church of Our Lady and Saint Thomas of Canterbury in Norwich Road. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Its main project is the Help Point independent foodbank, which operates out of the Our Lady and Saint Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church in Norwich Road.

During the three national lockdowns since last March, it has been supported by staff from Wymondham Leisure Centre.

Wymondham Leisure Centre workers have been seconded to the Help Point independent foodbank during lockdown.

Wymondham Leisure Centre workers have been seconded to the Help Point independent foodbank during lockdown. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Karen Brindle, Sara Standley, Daisy Turner and Sue Brockhouse have all been seconded to help out at the foodbank, agreed by their line manager James Anderson and arranged by Matt Allen at South Norfolk District Council.

You may also want to watch:

Coordinator Arnie McConnell described them as "Covid community heroes".

Arnie McConnell is the coordinator of the Wymondham Community Outreach Project.

Arnie McConnell is the coordinator of the Wymondham Community Outreach Project. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

He said: "Unlike mainstream foodbanks we do not need a formal referral nor do we issue standard food parcels. This means that we can respond immediately to those needing support and parcels are based on the personal preference of those in need.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response
  2. 2 Man's body found near Norwich
  3. 3 Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip
  1. 4 Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?
  2. 5 Residents fear community will not cope with 1,700 new homes
  3. 6 'Bat out of hell' driving caused crash which left cyclist with traumatic brain injury
  4. 7 Man who 'put everything' into saving Norfolk church dies aged 91
  5. 8 Historic village pub with shop and holiday lets for sale or rent
  6. 9 Man caught with more than 18,000 indecent images avoids jail
  7. 10 'Stay home' message soon to end as next lockdown easing nears

"We recognise that we are feeding the spirit as well as the stomach. We also seek to eliminate food waste. Karen has been superb in reaching out to people and removing the stigma of seeking help."

Arnie McConnell is the coordinator of the Wymondham Community Outreach Project.

Arnie McConnell is the coordinator of the Wymondham Community Outreach Project. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Helping out at the church on Saturday, March 20, Mrs Brindle and Mrs Standley said they had enjoyed the social aspect of the work, and that it was important both for them and for the people they were helping.

"If I go out on deliveries I go missing for hours, because sometimes you're the only person they see," Mrs Brindle added.

Wymondham Leisure Centre employee Sara Standley was seconded to the Help Point independent foodbank during lockdown.

Wymondham Leisure Centre employee Sara Standley was seconded to the Help Point independent foodbank during lockdown. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

They will both miss the work when they return to their day job from April 12, when the leisure centre is set to reopen.

Once they have gone, the project will be in need of more volunteers to help keep their operation running smoothly.

Food parcels at the Help Point independent foodbank in Wymondham are tailored to each recipients individual needs.

Food parcels at the Help Point independent foodbank in Wymondham are tailored to each recipients individual needs. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

As well as the foodbank, Mr McConnell said they hoped to bring back their weekly community kitchen when restrictions allow.

WCOP is supported by both South Norfolk District Council and Wymondham Town Council, as well as the Saffron Housing Trust.

Wymondham Community Outreach Project volunteers at the independent foodbank service Help Point.

Wymondham Community Outreach Project volunteers at the independent foodbank service Help Point. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Food parcels at the Help Point independent foodbank in Wymondham are tailored to each recipients individual needs.

Food parcels at the Help Point independent foodbank in Wymondham are tailored to each recipients individual needs. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Wymondham Community Outreach Project's delivery van is loaded up ahead of a trip to drop off valuable supplies.

Wymondham Community Outreach Project's delivery van is loaded up ahead of a trip to drop off valuable supplies to those who need them. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Wymondham Community Outreach Project's delivery van is loaded up ahead of a trip to drop off valuable supplies.

Wymondham Community Outreach Project's delivery van is loaded up ahead of a trip to drop off valuable supplies to those who need them. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa


Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scaffolder Michael Black (inset), who blocked residents' windows in a dispute with landlords

Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A149

Man dies after car collides with tree on A149

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Ralph Wigg, Little Tuscany coffee shop East Harling, Norfolk

Coffee shop for sale so 'stranded' owner can go home after lockdown

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Mid-Norfolk Railway near miss

Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus