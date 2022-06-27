News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'A great day' - Wymondham holds first food and drink festival

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:26 AM June 27, 2022
People were entertained by Town Crier Yanny Mac , Dave Donut’s Punch and Judy Show, and the Glee Club Choir

People were entertained by town crier Yanny Mac, Dave Donut’s Punch and Judy Show, and the Glee Club Choir at the Wymondham Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Maureen Huckle

Crowds flocked to Wymondham over the weekend to celebrate the launch of the town's first ever food and drink festival.

Organisers of the Wymondham Food and Drink Festival 2022 said they were "thrilled" by the support for the new event on Sunday, which celebrated Norfolk and East Anglian produce.

The event saw the town centre come alive with more than 40 food and drink stalls offering street food, artisan produce and cooking demonstrations.

It is hoped that the event organised by Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group will raise over £2000 for local charities

It is hoped that Wymondham Food and Drink Festival, organised by Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group, will raise over £2000 for local charities - Credit: Maureen Huckle

And crowds were also entertained by town crier Yanny Mac, Dave Donut’s Punch and Judy Show, and the Glee Club Choir. 

The charity event was organised by Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group in the hopes of raising £2,000 for local charities.

Its organising team of Bev Bulcock, Maureen Huckle and Sara White said the "very successful" festival is expected to become an annual event in Wymondham’s calendar.

Organisers of Wymondham's first food and drink festival said the event was a success

Organisers of Wymondham's first food and drink festival said the event was a success - Credit: Maureen Huckle

Grumpy Panda Coffee, which was among the stalls on the day, said it was "one of the best food and drink festivals so far this year".

And those running The Durban Grill said it was a "great day out".

The Durban Grill was among the stalls on the day

The Durban Grill was among the stalls on the day - Credit: Sara White

Crowds flocked to the centre of Wymondham to see what was on offer

Crowds flocked to the centre of Wymondham over the weekend to see what was on offer - Credit: Maureen Huckle


Wymondham News

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Dog walkers at Catton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: Where dangerous parasite has been reported in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Wells Deli owners Matt Jarvis and Kiki Alvarez after Mr Jarvis' accident in Ibiza

Deli owner suffers severe spinal injuries in Ibiza diving accident

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon