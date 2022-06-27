'A great day' - Wymondham holds first food and drink festival

People were entertained by town crier Yanny Mac, Dave Donut’s Punch and Judy Show, and the Glee Club Choir at the Wymondham Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Maureen Huckle

Crowds flocked to Wymondham over the weekend to celebrate the launch of the town's first ever food and drink festival.

Organisers of the Wymondham Food and Drink Festival 2022 said they were "thrilled" by the support for the new event on Sunday, which celebrated Norfolk and East Anglian produce.

The event saw the town centre come alive with more than 40 food and drink stalls offering street food, artisan produce and cooking demonstrations.

It is hoped that Wymondham Food and Drink Festival, organised by Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group, will raise over £2000 for local charities - Credit: Maureen Huckle

And crowds were also entertained by town crier Yanny Mac, Dave Donut’s Punch and Judy Show, and the Glee Club Choir.

The charity event was organised by Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group in the hopes of raising £2,000 for local charities.

Its organising team of Bev Bulcock, Maureen Huckle and Sara White said the "very successful" festival is expected to become an annual event in Wymondham’s calendar.

Organisers of Wymondham's first food and drink festival said the event was a success - Credit: Maureen Huckle

Grumpy Panda Coffee, which was among the stalls on the day, said it was "one of the best food and drink festivals so far this year".

And those running The Durban Grill said it was a "great day out".

The Durban Grill was among the stalls on the day - Credit: Sara White

Crowds flocked to the centre of Wymondham over the weekend to see what was on offer - Credit: Maureen Huckle



