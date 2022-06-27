'A great day' - Wymondham holds first food and drink festival
- Credit: Maureen Huckle
Crowds flocked to Wymondham over the weekend to celebrate the launch of the town's first ever food and drink festival.
Organisers of the Wymondham Food and Drink Festival 2022 said they were "thrilled" by the support for the new event on Sunday, which celebrated Norfolk and East Anglian produce.
The event saw the town centre come alive with more than 40 food and drink stalls offering street food, artisan produce and cooking demonstrations.
And crowds were also entertained by town crier Yanny Mac, Dave Donut’s Punch and Judy Show, and the Glee Club Choir.
The charity event was organised by Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group in the hopes of raising £2,000 for local charities.
Its organising team of Bev Bulcock, Maureen Huckle and Sara White said the "very successful" festival is expected to become an annual event in Wymondham’s calendar.
Grumpy Panda Coffee, which was among the stalls on the day, said it was "one of the best food and drink festivals so far this year".
And those running The Durban Grill said it was a "great day out".