Two children locked in a car prompts call to fire service

Two children were released from inside a locked car by firefighters in Burnthouse Lane, Silfield, near Wymondham. Picture: Google Google

Two children were released from inside a locked car by firefighters.

A fire engine from Wymondham attended the incident in Burnthouse Lane, Silfield, on Saturday at around 4.30pm.

The crew used small gear to release the children.

A spokesman from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injury.

The circumstances of how the children came to be locked in the car are not clear.