'I couldn't believe what I was seeing' Woman sent video of her home engulfed by flames following arson attack

PUBLISHED: 06:42 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:42 12 October 2019

A fire on Monarch Close in Wymondham, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. Photo: Submitted

A fire on Monarch Close in Wymondham, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman whose home was destroyed after an arson attack has spoken about the moment she received a video of the fire, as she waited for a flight back to the UK.

Charlotte Casey from Wymondham had her possesions and home damaged by a fire. Photo: Submitted

Charlotte Casey, 32, from Wymondham, was at Bilbao airport in Spain, waiting for a flight back to the UK, when she received a video of her home engulfed by flames, from a concerned neighbour.

The fire at the flat on Monarch Close, Wymondham, started at around 5pm Monday, October 7, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and hospitalising nearby neighbours, who were treated for smoke inhalation.

Ms Casey said: "I went into panic mode. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was hard to get any information and I had no idea what I was returning home to."

Back in the UK Ms Casey was not able to enter the flat for three days, due to a police cordon which remained in place until Wednesday evening.

A fire on Monarch Close in Wymondham, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. Photo: Submitted

Her downstairs neighbour, 39-year-old Jamie Edwards, was charged with arson shortly after the fire was reported.

She said the sight that greeted her once she was allowed to enter the home was shocking.

"The carpet was black with soot, my bathroom was completely gone. The windows had plastic over them because they cracked in the heat and the window frames and doors had melted. Pretty much nothing was redeemable."

The 32-year-old has been told that everything apart from photographs is unsalvageable, due to toxic contamination caused by the fire.

A fire on Monarch Close in Wymondham, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. Photo: Submitted

But despite the loss, she said she was relieved that nobody was seriously hurt.

She said: "I would normally have been in my flat at that time on a Monday, but I decided to fly back a day later because I had time off work to move house. It's very emotional throwing your stuff straight into the bin, but we are all grateful that nobody was hurt."

Following the fire a neighbour set up a GoFundMe page for Ms Casey, with more than £150 raised since Tuesday.

Ms Casey said she was grateful to the fire brigade and police officers involved, and thanked people in the town for their support.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

