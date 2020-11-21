Inquest opens into death of Norfolk digger driver
PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 21 November 2020
Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found dead in his home in South Norfolk.
Jonathan Dale, 42, died at his home in Steward Close, Wymondham, on November 11.
Opening the inquest Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Dale worked as a digger driver.
She said his identity was confirmed to police by a work colleague.
The coroner said the cause of Mr Dale’s death was hanging. She adjourned the inquest until February 8, 2021.
If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494.
