'I''ll be remembering Stanley' - Dad to run half marathon in memory of son

Published: 11:49 AM October 11, 2021

Brad McLean with his son Stanley. - Credit: EACH

A Norfolk dad will be running 13 miles for a cause close to his heart after losing his son aged just 18 months old.

Brad McLean, from Wymondham, will be taking part in the 13-mile Cambridge Half Marathon for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) on October 17 in memory of his “beautiful boy Stanley”.

Brad McLean is running the Cambridge Half Marathon in memory of his son Stanley. - Credit: EACH

The 43-year-old said his run is a show of appreciation for the help he and his wife Debbie received from EACH after losing their son in July 2012.

Stanley was born with a heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot, complicated by a missing pulmonary valve, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on January 2, 2011.

Brad McLean with wife Debbie and sons Gus, 7, and Otis, 4. - Credit: EACH

After eight days, he underwent surgery at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital and spent three months in hospital, before being able to go home.

You may also want to watch:

But his condition deteriorated at five months and he had more surgery – this time an eight-hour operation, which took him a month to recover from.

Stanley died in 2012 following complications. - Credit: EACH

Stanley underwent further surgery in July 2012, after a routine check showed the conduit in his heart was narrowing. But he died following complications.

Mr and Mrs McLean received bereavement counselling from EACH and every year on Stanley’s birthday they choose to fund a day of care and support provided by the charity in Norfolk.

Mr McLean, who became an EACH trustee in 2016, said the charity means a lot to his family.

He said: “It’s so far-reaching and helps people in many different ways.

Brad McLean will be running the Cambridge Half Marathon for EACH in memory of son Stanley. - Credit: EACH

“There’s a bit of a misconception about hospices and people only think of poorly, sick children.

“However, EACH offers so much more, from care, support and counselling to art and music therapy."

The 43-year-old, who will be cheered on by his wife and sons Gus, seven, and Otis, four, at the run, has so far raised around £700. He hopes to raise £1,000.

“EACH has always been there for us and, with every step I take in Cambridge, I’ll be remembering Stanley," he said.

In total, 34 runners will be "flying the flag" at the half marathon, including the charity's director of fundraising Kevin Clements.

To donate to his cause visit justgiving.com/fundraising/kevin-clements7 or to donate to EACH's runners justgiving.com/campaign/TeamEACHCHM2021