'He is sadly missed' - Family's tribute to banker who died when Mercedes flipped into pond

A father-of-two who died when his car crashed into a pond has been described as a "much-loved" and "highly respected" son, brother, and partner.

Steve Jennions, 51, from Spooner Row, died on London Road, Wymondham, on Monday, Feburary 3, when his silver Mercedes collided with another car, and crashed into a nearby pond.

In a tribute released on Wednesday, his family said: "Steve Jennions was the much-loved partner of Thaise Vieira, father of Larissa, three, and Joanna, 12. He was the beloved son of Mike and Mary, brother of Christina and Emma.

"He died tragically in a road traffic accident near his home in Spooner Row, Norfolk aged just 51. He was educated at Norwich School and University College London, gaining an honours degree in mathematics. He worked for UBS, Citibank, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank as a currency trader and became an executive director of the latter.

"He made many friends in the city and worldwide and was highly respected. Subsequently, he became a private trader and investor. He maintained a keen interest in motorsport and performance cars.

"He is sadly missed by all who knew him."

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at around 12.50pm, where Mr Jennions Mercedes and a blue Vauxhall Mokka had both overturned.

The woman driving the Vauxhall and her male passenger - both in their 40s - were both taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after they sustained minor injuries.

Mr Jennions died at the scene.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, where he medical cause of death was given as drowning.

The inquest adjourned until July 30 this year, when a further review will take place.

At the time of his death, a friend, who knew Mr Jennions when he worked in London's trading market, paid tribute to him, describing him as a "lovely, lovely guy" and adding that lots of their colleagues had seen him as a "mentor and as a father figure".