Couple who met dancing in Norwich celebrate 70 years happily married

PUBLISHED: 15:35 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 02 July 2020

Vivienne and Cliff Dady celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Vivienne and Cliff Dady celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

A couple whose mutual love of dancing brought them together have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

Wymondham couple Clifford and Vivienne Dady, who lived most of their lives in Norwich, have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Courtesy of Chris DadyWymondham couple Clifford and Vivienne Dady, who lived most of their lives in Norwich, have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Courtesy of Chris Dady

Clifford and Vivienne Dady, who grew up in Norwich, first met at a dance school in the 1940s when they were urged to team up.

The pair carried on dancing together and, in 1950, they were married in New Catton.

Vivienne and Cliff Dady celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Vivienne and Cliff Dady celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The newlyweds both worked in the city at Norwich Union, with Mr Dady even spending a short period managing the Ghanian branch of the company’s fire office.

Wymondham couple Clifford and Vivienne Dady's wedding report in a 1950 copy of the Eastern Evening News. Picture: Courtesy of Chris DadyWymondham couple Clifford and Vivienne Dady's wedding report in a 1950 copy of the Eastern Evening News. Picture: Courtesy of Chris Dady

After devoting herself to motherhood, Mrs Dady later started a new career in occupational therapy and worked at the hospitals at Thorpe St Andrew and Bethel Street.

As well as dancing, the couple - who now live in Wymondham and are both 91 - have enjoyed several motorhome holidays across Europe, with their favourite destination being France.

Clifford and Vivienne Dady with their daughter Bridget, Mrs Dady's mother and a guest who visited from Ghana as a result of Mr Dady's work with Norwich Union. Picture: Courtesy of Chris DadyClifford and Vivienne Dady with their daughter Bridget, Mrs Dady's mother and a guest who visited from Ghana as a result of Mr Dady's work with Norwich Union. Picture: Courtesy of Chris Dady

When asked what the secret is to 70 happy years, they say the key has been their enjoyment of doing the same things together and a love for family.

