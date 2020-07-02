Couple who met dancing in Norwich celebrate 70 years happily married
PUBLISHED: 15:35 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 02 July 2020
A couple whose mutual love of dancing brought them together have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.
Clifford and Vivienne Dady, who grew up in Norwich, first met at a dance school in the 1940s when they were urged to team up.
The pair carried on dancing together and, in 1950, they were married in New Catton.
The newlyweds both worked in the city at Norwich Union, with Mr Dady even spending a short period managing the Ghanian branch of the company’s fire office.
After devoting herself to motherhood, Mrs Dady later started a new career in occupational therapy and worked at the hospitals at Thorpe St Andrew and Bethel Street.
As well as dancing, the couple - who now live in Wymondham and are both 91 - have enjoyed several motorhome holidays across Europe, with their favourite destination being France.
When asked what the secret is to 70 happy years, they say the key has been their enjoyment of doing the same things together and a love for family.
