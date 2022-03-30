News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A lot of them are broken' - Town's Christmas lights in jeopardy

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:28 PM March 30, 2022
Updated: 3:39 PM March 30, 2022
The Wymondham Dickensian Steam Punk Fayre event. The Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: Deni

The Wymondham Town Team is fundraising to replace the Christmas lights so they can go up in 2022 (pictured is the 2013 event before the team ran it). - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

Locals may have to step into darkness instead of Christmas in Wymondham unless money is raised to replace the lights. 

The volunteer-led Wymondham Town Team has been in charge of the lights, which are up from November to January, for the last six years.

They run from Fairland Street all the way through the town to Back Lane.

But the lights are now in urgent need of replacing so they can go up this year, with a GoFundMe page set up with a target of £13,000.

However, if the team manages to raise around half of that total they will be able to approach the town council to match it with a grant.

Bespoke florist Millie Brake, left, and her mum, Gill, at the Wymondham Wynterfest with the wreaths

The Christmas lights are also a big part of Wynterfest in the town. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

So far more than £2,300 has been raised through the GoFundMe  page. 

Kayleigh Rogers, a volunteer for the Wymondham Town Team, said: "The lights were on their way out last year but we got one more year out of them.

"A lot of them are broken so this year we need to raise some money for new lights.

"We are also looking for a new volunteer or a small team to take on the task of coordinating the fundraising and could do things like raffles and bingo nights.

"A lot of people say how lovely the lights look and it would be such a shame if we couldn't have them."

Each year, Christmas market Wynterfest also takes place in the town and the lights are a big part of the festivities. 

What makes Wymondham work so well? Mayor of Wymondham Kevin Hurn Byline: Sonya Duncan

Kevin Hurn, Wymondham mayor, invites the Wymondham Town Team to submit a grant application to match funds. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kevin Hurn, mayor of Wymondham, said: "The lights are very well received and, of course, they can come to the town council for a grant application towards it if they raise money themselves.

"It would be normal practice for the local council to match funds.

"Christmas is important, especially with the years we have had, and the lights help brighten things up and bring cheer."

In a post on social media, the team said that if every household in Wymondham donated a pound they would be very close to their target. 

Donate at gofundme.com/f/3cf6kk-wymondham-christmas-lights

Anyone interested in volunteering to coordinate fundraising can email franyoung@talktalk.net

Christmas
Wymondham News

