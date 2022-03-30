'A lot of them are broken' - Town's Christmas lights in jeopardy
- Credit: copyright: Archant 2013
Locals may have to step into darkness instead of Christmas in Wymondham unless money is raised to replace the lights.
The volunteer-led Wymondham Town Team has been in charge of the lights, which are up from November to January, for the last six years.
They run from Fairland Street all the way through the town to Back Lane.
But the lights are now in urgent need of replacing so they can go up this year, with a GoFundMe page set up with a target of £13,000.
However, if the team manages to raise around half of that total they will be able to approach the town council to match it with a grant.
So far more than £2,300 has been raised through the GoFundMe page.
Kayleigh Rogers, a volunteer for the Wymondham Town Team, said: "The lights were on their way out last year but we got one more year out of them.
Most Read
- 1 'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years
- 2 Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'
- 3 Why you should take a meter reading before April 1
- 4 Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van
- 5 Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich
- 6 Man ordered to repay more than £1m for role in more than 200 burglaries
- 7 Man admits killing father-of-three in Thorpe St Andrew
- 8 Green space at heart of community fight sold at auction
- 9 Deviant sexual predator has his appeal dismissed
- 10 North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022
"A lot of them are broken so this year we need to raise some money for new lights.
"We are also looking for a new volunteer or a small team to take on the task of coordinating the fundraising and could do things like raffles and bingo nights.
"A lot of people say how lovely the lights look and it would be such a shame if we couldn't have them."
Each year, Christmas market Wynterfest also takes place in the town and the lights are a big part of the festivities.
Kevin Hurn, mayor of Wymondham, said: "The lights are very well received and, of course, they can come to the town council for a grant application towards it if they raise money themselves.
"It would be normal practice for the local council to match funds.
"Christmas is important, especially with the years we have had, and the lights help brighten things up and bring cheer."
In a post on social media, the team said that if every household in Wymondham donated a pound they would be very close to their target.
Donate at gofundme.com/f/3cf6kk-wymondham-christmas-lights
Anyone interested in volunteering to coordinate fundraising can email franyoung@talktalk.net