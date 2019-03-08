Search

Axed befriending scheme given fresh funding

PUBLISHED: 16:20 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 28 October 2019

YOPEY volunteers from Wymondham High School will befriend residents at Sutherfield care home. Photo: Martin Giddings

A group of teenagers, who feared they would no longer be able to visit a local care home after its befriending scheme was axed, have been given funding to continue volunteering.

A group of 21 students from Wymondham High School have trained as YOPEY (young Person of the Year) befrienders, as part of a scheme which helps young people visit care homes.

For the first three years the scheme was run at Windmill House in Browick Road, but visits were stopped after the home cut funding for the scheme.

But after a four month hiatus, an arrangement has been made with Sutherland care home on Norwich Road, which will see volunteers make weekly visits.

Sutherland's manager, Laura Lodge, said: "The YOPEY Befrienders have already made a huge impact and I know that they will most certainly touch the lives of those living at Sutherlands."

