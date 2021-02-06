Scamp the puppy has lucky escape after nearly biting broken glass
- Credit: Mike Walden
Like most pups, Scamp has a curious nature.
But that curiosity almost got the better of the young Border Collie when he picked up a dangerous shard of glass in a park - prompting his owner to remind people to pick up their litter
Scamp was enjoying a game of fetch at Kings Head Meadow in Wymondham when things nearly took a dangerous turn.
The 14-week-old only recently moved to the market town, and has already shown promise as a footballer and catcher of small balls.
But on Tuesday (February 2), instead of his favourite tennis ball, he picked up a broken bottle neck.
Mike Walden, Scamp's owner, revealed the quick-thinking actions of his friend, Julie, had saved his dog's life.
"Scamp loves to kick a football around and chase his tennis ball, so we often take him up to Kings Head Meadow," said Mr Walden, 49.
"Puppies have so much energy and they are lots of fun, but of course they love to pick everything up.
"My friend Julie was walking Scamp at the park and he suddenly picked up this shard of a bottle. If Julie had not spotted it, he would have started chewing it and it definitely would have killed him.
"But thankfully she started screaming at him and he put the glass down."
Fortunately, Scamp was uninjured and, when asked how he felt immediately after the incident, he merely replied "ruff".
However, Mr Walden hopes the near-miss dissuades people from dropping their rubbish at the park, especially dangerous objects.
"To be honest, ever since we got a puppy I have begun noticing there is quite a lot of litter up at Kings Head Meadow," added Mr Walden, who works as a company director.
"It is no fault of the football club at all - they have been brilliant letting people walk their dogs up there. The trouble is, it's difficult to prevent because the club cannot fence off that area.
"Scamp has become a bit of a local celebrity and everyone's always saying hello to him. So hopefully this can raise awareness and people might think twice about leaving their rubbish behind."