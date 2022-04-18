News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Talking newspaper celebrates 24 years of serving the local community

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:26 AM April 18, 2022
Volunteers at the Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper have marked their 24th year of serving the local community.

A talking newspaper for the visually impaired has marked its 24th year of serving the local community.

The Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper celebrated the anniversary on April 10.

It launched its weekly audio news and information service in 1998, when recordings were copied onto cassette tapes and posted to listeners.

A team of volunteers now put the audio content on a USB stick for 30 listeners.

Chairman Tony Vale said: "We know that it is well thought off among our listeners.

"It bring the outside world to them, and often they feel they are more informed than the wider community because they are getting information handed to them."

Recordings can be accessed on the Talking Newspaper website at www.watn.org.uk

Those interested in receiving the service or helping out can contact WATN on 01953 605434.

Wymondham News
Attleborough News

