Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'It's weird being young in this industry' - 22-year-old describes life as a funeral director

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 14 August 2019

Mark Hall (left) and Rhys Askham at Rosedale Funeral Home, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Mark Hall (left) and Rhys Askham at Rosedale Funeral Home, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

One of the youngest funeral directors in the county has talked about the role he plays in helping people say goodbye to their loved ones.

A plaque outside the morgue in Rosedale Funeral Home, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany WalesA plaque outside the morgue in Rosedale Funeral Home, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Rhys Askham, now 22, has been working for Rosedale Funerals since he was 14, when he started work experience at the Diss branch.

Since then the Attleborough youngster has become a fully qualified funeral director, regularly leading families in Wymondham and Attleborough between death and the final ceremony.

Being one of the youngest funeral directors in the county means Rhys often faces comments about his age from families, as well as reactions ranging from intrigue to horror from friends.

He said: "It is weird being young in this industry and even now I've been doing it for years people make comments about how young I look. Some of my friends want to know everything and others won't ask any questions because it's taboo to them. More people my age are starting to get into the industry, especially now that we're moving away from traditional funerals."

Mark Hall and Rhys Askham in the chapel of rest at Rosedale Funeral Home, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany WalesMark Hall and Rhys Askham in the chapel of rest at Rosedale Funeral Home, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

You may also want to watch:

Mark Hall, who trains aspiring funeral directors at the Attleborough and Wymondham branches, said educating new staff was crucial to producing staff able to deal with the often unpredictable funeral process.

He said: "There is a lot that can go wrong on the day. Hursts can break down, people can be ill and you have to think of everything. I always have safety pins on the inside of my jacket in case of any wardrobe malfunctions."

For many in the industry, remaining calm in stressful situations the hardest aspect of the job.

Marc Hall, who trains funeral directors at Rosedale, sorts the various suits available for funerals. Photo: Bethany WalesMarc Hall, who trains funeral directors at Rosedale, sorts the various suits available for funerals. Photo: Bethany Wales

Rhys said the pressure of dealing with grief on a day to day basis could weigh on staff and that sometimes it was hard to say goodbye to a family at the end of the process.

This became even more imperative a few years ago, when Rhys arranged his own grandfather's funeral, even preparing the body ahead of the ceremony.

He said: "This role is an incredible honour because you are the person in charge of restoring someone's dignity after they die. It is rewarding to make peoples' loved ones look like themselves again, particularly because often the last time they saw them they looked so ill."

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Norfolk B&B named among best in country

Mike and Alison Thomas who run The Old Bakery B&B and quilting retreat. Photo: Mike Thomas

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Food banks plead for donations in bid to beat children’s holiday hunger

More than 80,000 items have been donated to a food bank appeal to stop children in Norfolk and Suffolk from going hungry this summer. Pictured, a food bank at North Denes Primary School, in Great Yarnouth. Photo: Archant

Boy, 16, among four arrested after ‘large quantity’ of drugs seized in Norwich raid

Riverside Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists