Green-fingered allotment holders give generous donations to local foodbank

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:00 AM October 30, 2021
Councillor Annette James with one week's worth of collection.

Councillor Annette James with one week's worth of collection. - Credit: Annette James

A group of green-fingered allotment holders have donated fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need, following a summer of successful growing.

Wymondham allotment holders have been collecting produce weekly as part of a scheme set up town councillor Annette James that sees spare food donated to the Wymondham Community Outreach Project (WCOP) , which helps people in need in the area.

The group's donations are used in food parcels and the Community Fridge, and this year they have "given more than ever", with produce including 71 marrows, 67 courgettes and more than eight kilos of broad beans.

Arnie McConnell, who oversees WCOP, said: "This generosity raises the spirits of all who have to use our foodbank.  

Arnie McConnell is the coordinator of the Wymondham Community Outreach Project.

Arnie McConnell is the coordinator of the Wymondham Community Outreach Project. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"Acts of kindness ease the weight on others and every week we witness the generosity of ordinary people, local organisations, our amazing volunteers and retail outlets in and around Wymondham."

Ms James, who started the allotment scheme in summer 2019 said:  "This year the allotment holders have excelled themselves.  

You may also want to watch:

"Every week I turn up to collect donations and sometimes I've needed three big buckets to hold it all."

