Search

Advanced search

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 January 2020

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

A vicar claimed she was sent poison pen letters and had her car tyres slashed in a bitter dispute with church members, leaked documents reveal.

Wymondham Abbey. Photo: ArchantWymondham Abbey. Photo: Archant

Almost 20 complaints against The Revd Catherine Relf-Pennington at Wymondham Abbey, mainly from members of the choir, were investigated last year by a retired High Court judge, who ordered the two sides to resolve their differences.

They included allegations of bullying and one claim of an assault, which the Revd Relf-Pennington, 63, strongly denied.

Now a file passed to this newspaper reveals the full extent of complaints made against the vicar and her response to them.

The bulk of complaints regard an incident on December 16, 2018, during which members of the choir claimed the Revd launched an "unprovoked (verbal) attack" at a former employee who was in the choir.

According to the vicar the woman had been "expressly forbidden" from singing with the choir, but had turned up "unexpectedly" that evening.

Director of Music at Wymondham Abbey, Rob Goodrich, is one of the complainants in the ongoing dispute. Photo: Wymondham Symphony OrchestraDirector of Music at Wymondham Abbey, Rob Goodrich, is one of the complainants in the ongoing dispute. Photo: Wymondham Symphony Orchestra

A report into the allegations, written by a staff member at the Diocese of Norwich, a witness "asserts that the respondent (Revd Relf-Pennington) very publicly and forcibly told (the woman) that she was not permitted to sing in the choir. He refers to the respondent shouting at (the woman), who was visibly distraught."

Complainants then allege that the vicar grabbed the woman's arm "forcibly".

The vicar denied all the allegations "in the strongest possible terms" and said her actions "did not even come close" to assault.

In her response in March 2019 she added: "At no point did I raise my voice, even in the face of a very emotional outburst from (her)...I did at one point place my open, relaxed hand, gentle near her upper arm… I was attempting to guide her to a seat and offering her tea.

"I do not shout and I cannot imagine ever being described as ferocious, abusive. Such emotive language undermines the credibility of the complainants because it is so obviously used to support the narrative of misconduct in the complete absence of any evidence."

In one of the more bizarre complaints, the vicar was accused of leaving the scene of a car accident, something again which she again denied.

Revd Relf-Pennington became the town's first female vicar in 2017.

She said those making complaints were "anti-women priests", and that she and other Abbey staff had been bullied by the "same members of the choir, and many of the individual complainants".

"We have received hate mail, I have had my tyres slashed... had threats made against me. It is clear from the well-known recent history of the Abbey that this is a difficult place to be a vicar."

Of the 19 allegations investigated by the Diocese 13 were made by members of the choir.

The complaints also detail how the relationship between the vicar and choristers deteriorated over a two-year period.

She said this was due to changes she had introduced which had brought "significant progress and development" to the life of the Abbey.

She added that this had required a "more involved style of management", and that a small group of people had "objected to every change".

The complaints also detail how the vicar told choristers they would have to sign a written agreement in order to sing with the group.

In November last year, former High Court judge Sir Mark Hedley wrote a report into the complaints for the Church of England's Clergy Discipline Commission.

You may also want to watch:

He called on both sides to reconcile their differences.

Sir Mark described "fear, resentment and unhappiness" at the abbey and condemns the ongoing dispute as a "disgrace to the Christian community".

"Attitudes are clearly hardened and must now be recognised as such. However… if Ireland could do it in 1997, who are we to say that Wymondham could not do it in 2020," the report said.

Earlier this month the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, also called on both sides to reconcile.

"I urge all involved at Wymondham Abbey to find ways to demonstrate the love and grace of Christ to one another and to work together in healing hurts and divisions," he said.

Revd Relf-Pennington did not respond to requests for comment.

-Car Accident

In one the more bizarre allegations made, the vicar was accused of accidentally reversing her truck into a parked car in the Abbey carpark and causing a "six-inch-long gash", before driving away.

Revd Relf-Pennington said this was not true.

She said it was "highly improbable" her truck had been involved in the incident, given that her vehicle showed no signs of being in a collision.

She added that there were two other black trucks, similar to her own, using the car park regularly at the time, and that people used the car park to visit the pub in the evening.

"This complaint has left me feeling very distressed, as I genuinely had no knowledge that any accident had taken place," she said in her response to the complaints.

-Non-disclosure agreements

The documents also show that at least one members at the Abbey left in "unhappy circumstances" and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The registrar, who looked at the complaints before handing them to the Bishop of Norwich, said the agreements "may constitute a concern".

He said that although not unusual, if the NDAs were "intended to restrict discussion of the respondent's behaviour... that would be a matter of considerable concern".

In response Revd Relf-Pennington said: "These are entirely normal and every settlement agreement contains standard confidentiality provisions.

"There is no suggestion that I.. did anything that we wanted to hide."

-Follow the latest from our investigations unit on Facebook

Most Read

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Rare ‘dragon scale’ discovered on north Norfolk coast

(Pictured) Michelle Smith, 49, of Edgefield, found the

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

New drinks craze from Japan grips Norwich

The Gifted store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is now specialising in candy, sweets and drinks from Japan, the US and Australia including the sought after Ramune drinks with marbles in them which are an Instagram craze. Pic: Archant

‘My wife couldn’t drive that big old thing’: 108mph pig farmer’s driving ban plea

Pig farmer Christopher Cole was caught doing 108mph on the A47 Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Boss of car seat maker banned after driving Mercedes at 132mph on A11

The A11 Wymondham bypass. Photo: Denise Bradley

More than £7m could be spent to pave the way for NDR Western Link

The Western Link would go between Ringland and Weston Longville. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24