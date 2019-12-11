Video

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road.

Norwich now has its very own Chamber of Secrets as a Second World War bunker has been discovered in a city car park.

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road.

The bunker, which is 2.2 x 7.3 metres in size, was found beneath the car park of Exeid, which rents out office space, located at 34 to 40 Prince of Wales Road.

Exeid chief executive David Ajose stumbled across it when he spotted a hole in the ground and enlisted the help of his builders to find out what lay beneath.

Mr Ajose said: "We acquired this building a couple of years ago and one day I was looking around the car park and saw a hole in the ground and being curious I stuck my finger in it.

"At first I thought it may be a well as there was a slight depression, so I started knocking it back and noticed it was deep.

Pictured is Exeid CEO David Ajose.

"I then got the guys to get a sledgehammer and we found a set of steps after we knocked the Tarmac away.

"I was pretty amazed as it wasn't on the deeds when we bought it and there was no reference in any plans."

From the age of the bricks, the fact there is a separate exit route and the reinforced concrete ceiling, Mr Ajose believes it was built in the late 1930sthirties and used as a bomb shelter in the Second World War.



Mr Ajose added: "Norwich was bombed and only up the road Boulton & Paul used to manufacture parts for aeroplanes, so it was probably used by people working in the buildings in the local area."

He is now seeking planning permission from Norwich City Council to convert it into a meeting room for Norfolk-based start-up Snoop, which is already based in the building and is looking to expand in 2020.

The Snoop app, launching in the first half of next year, helps customers access and switch to the best utilities companies and banks with money saving hints and tips.

Pictured is chief communications officer Scott Mowbray and Exeid CEO David Ajose.

Scott Mowbray, chief communications officer at Snoop, said: "David spoke to us about the opportunity to expand as we are growing and he suggested the Second World War bunker and we jumped at the chance."

