Norfolk woman compeletes great uncle's walk home from war

PUBLISHED: 13:27 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 17 July 2019

Clare Brumby walked from France to England in honour of her great uncle. Photo: Help for Heroes

Clare Brumby walked from France to England in honour of her great uncle. Photo: Help for Heroes

Help for Heroes

A King's Lynn woman has trekked from England to France in honour of a WW1 hero who never made it home.

Clare Brumby completed the 304-mile walk to raise money for Help for Heroes in memory of her great uncle, John Markham, who lost his life when serving in the Machine Gun Corps at the age of 27 in 1918 at a French field hospital.

Mrs Brumby's walk took her just 14 days, departing from her great uncle's grave in the Doullens Communal Cemetery in France and returning to his former home in Retford, Lincolnshire. Her husband followed behind in a motorhome, with Mrs Brumby averaging 20 miles a day and meeting many friendly locals who helped to donate to her cause.

Mrs Brumby said: "I wanted to do the walk home my great uncle, and countless others, were never able to complete. Many of our wounded, injured and sick veterans today are not able to walk the distances I did, so it helped me to get through the challenge.

"With my connection to the Armed Forces I wanted to play my part in giving those who are prepared to put their lives on the line for us a second chance at life. My Great Uncle never got that second chance, so I wanted to do the walk home that he, and countless others, never got the chance to do. He was just 27 when he died. I now have a son of a similar age, so his sacrifice really resonates with me."

So far Mrs Brumby has raised £1,700 for the military charity and has now received it's Over and Above award for her fundraising efforts, after visiting the charity's recovery centre in Colchester.

Julian North, Help for Heroes recovery manager for the east, who presented Clare with the award, said: "Our fundraisers are so important to the Charity. Their money means that we have a foundation to plan for the future so that we can supply sustainable and long-term support to our beneficiaries. I want to take this opportunity to thank Clare for helping us to rebuild lives."

Mrs Brumby can still be sponsored here.

