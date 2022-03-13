Villages raise £4,000 for Ukraine at coffee morning

More than 200 people attended a coffee morning at Wroxham Church Hall in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee. - Credit: Chris Billing

Villages came together united in efforts to raise vital funds to support Ukrainians who have been displaced by war.

People from Wroxham, Hoveton, Horning and neighbouring villages held a large coffee morning at Wroxham Church Hall on Friday, March 11.

The communities collectively raised £4,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal in just four hours.

Chris Billing, 62, from Wroxham, said the idea came about after villagers discussed what they could do to help.

And in less than a week, the "hastily arranged and publicised event" had been organised.

More than 200 people attended the coffee morning with many people bringing cakes and food.

"It seemed to inspire people in the community", Mr Billing said.

"People came and gave.

"It was just a lot of cake and coffee. It was lovely.

"There was one 95-year-old lady who couldn't come but donated £400."

He added while the money was "just a drop in the ocean" the communities hope it will help the DEC and "desperate" refugees.

The EDP has set up an Aid for Ukraine Appeal to support the DEC. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine