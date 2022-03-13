News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Villages raise £4,000 for Ukraine at coffee morning

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:56 PM March 13, 2022
More than 200 people attended a coffee morning at Wroxham Church Hall in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee.

More than 200 people attended a coffee morning at Wroxham Church Hall in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee. - Credit: Chris Billing

Villages came together united in efforts to raise vital funds to support Ukrainians who have been displaced by war.

People from Wroxham, Hoveton, Horning and neighbouring villages held a large coffee morning at Wroxham Church Hall on Friday, March 11.

The communities collectively raised £4,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal in just four hours.

More than £4,000 was raised for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

More than £4,000 was raised for the DEC Ukraine Appeal. - Credit: Chris Billing

Chris Billing, 62, from Wroxham, said the idea came about after villagers discussed what they could do to help.

And in less than a week, the "hastily arranged and publicised event" had been organised.

More than 200 people attended the coffee morning with many people bringing cakes and food.

More than £4,000 was raised for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

More than £4,000 was raised for the DEC Ukraine Appeal. - Credit: Chris Billing

"It seemed to inspire people in the community", Mr Billing said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town this autumn
  2. 2 Dereham Market Place reopens after emergency services incident
  3. 3 New luxury Norfolk Broads cruiser aimed at couples set for launch
  1. 4 Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK
  2. 5 73-year-old Norwich City fan punched before Chelsea match
  3. 6 Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers
  4. 7 Here to stay - Delia confirms commitment to Norwich City
  5. 8 Pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl
  6. 9 Damage caused as popular town park is targeted
  7. 10 The Russian oligarchs who have donated £50,000 to a Norfolk MP

"People came and gave.

"It was just a lot of cake and coffee. It was lovely.

"There was one 95-year-old lady who couldn't come but donated £400."

He added while the money was "just a drop in the ocean" the communities hope it will help the DEC and "desperate" refugees.

The EDP has set up an Aid for Ukraine Appeal to support the DEC. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine

Ukraine
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Review of the Shoulder of Mutton traditional pub in Strumpshaw, Norfolk.

Food review: Big portions at possibly the friendliest pub in Norfolk

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Mark and Helen Littlewood in front of The Hideaway, a renovated chapel they run as an Airbnb in New Buckenham, Norfolk

Norfolk couple transform listed chapel into a cool new Airbnb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Pale peeling cottage situated in a large plot off Winfarthing Road, Shelfanger, which is for sale by auction

Derelict cottage in south Norfolk village is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
An old lady stands outside her home in Great Yarmouth. Date: 1953

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: 20 strange old Norfolk sayings

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon