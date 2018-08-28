Wroxham Bridge closed after crash between two cars

Wroxham Bridge was closed after a crash. Pic: Scott Rose. Scott Rose

Wroxham Bridge was closed after a crash - the second time in the space of two days it has been shut following a collision.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Wroxham Bridge on Friday, December 14. Pic: Scott Rose. Emergency services were called to a crash on Wroxham Bridge on Friday, December 14. Pic: Scott Rose.

The bridge was shut at just before 4pm on Saturday (December 15) after the crash between two cars.

Norfolk police said it involved a white BMW and a black BMW.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it is not known how severe any injuries are.

The road has been closed while recovery teams arrive to move the vehicles.

Konectbus tweeted that the closure was affecting its 5B service. The bus company said it was operating a shuttle bus between Wroxham and Horning.

It was the second crash on the bridge in the space of two days.

Emergency services, including fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow were called to a crash which shut the bridge at just after 7pm on Friday (December 14).