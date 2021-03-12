News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fun park branches out into camping

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:54 AM March 12, 2021   
General manager, Ben Marshall, at the entrance to the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns, which i

General manager, Ben Marshall, at the entrance to the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns, which is included in the ticket price. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A countryside farm and fun park is branching out into camping.

Wroxham Barns is going to start allowing families to camp on its site on weekends, starting from the end of July. 

Ben Marshall, general manager, said: “We all know that travelling abroad this year is looking really difficult, and that there is demand for staycations, we sent a survey out to our visitors and had an overwhelmingly positive response that 98pc of people surveyed would love to camp at Wroxham Barns.

"This isn’t just standard camping, families will have a full weekend to enjoy our activities, meet our animals and much more with a dedicated entertainments team who will really help make this a memorable experience for our visitors. We’re just so pleased to be able to be part of families making memories after what has been such a truly challenging time, and cannot wait to welcome everyone to our camping experiences over the summer holidays.”

Mr Marshall said new shower, toilet and washing facilities were being built at the site, which would have enough space for 43 camping families. 


