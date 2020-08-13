Search

Could this be the oldest turkey in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 11:53 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 13 August 2020

Wroxham Barns think they might have the oldest turkey in Norfolk. Can anyone take its crown?

Wroxham Barns, in Hoveton, has made its name from its various craft studios, great food and its Junior Farm and Fun Park, but it could soon have a new claim to fame.

Many of the animals that live on the farm are now in their twilight years and are content with a relaxed pace of life with visitors passing by.

Wroxham Barns currently has three turkeys called George, Georgina and Henrietta and the latter may be about to grasp the title of Norfolk’s oldest turkey.

Henrietta has reached the grand age of 12 and is the oldest bird on the farm, but Wroxham Barns has been doing some research and believe she may even be the oldest turkey in Norfolk and potentially further afield.

The team believe she still has a few more years to go, despite a limp and a reduction in her eyesight.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said “We’re asking the crucial questions, do we in fact own Norfolk’s oldest Turkey?

“After some research it seems the oldest turkey in the UK was 12 years and 4 months, but there have been some articles on a Turkey back in 2014 that lived to 15 years.

“The usual life expectancy is around five years, so I think the fact that Henrietta is 12 years is testament to the fantastic care our Junior Farm team give to the animals.”

You can visit Henrietta, and all of Wroxham Barns’ other animals, including goats, ponies, alpacas, sheep and pig, by booking tickets at wroxhambarns.co.uk

If you have any information, please email benmarshall@wroxhambarns.co.uk

