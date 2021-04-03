Goat kid twins born at Wroxham Barns are named

Published: 8:59 AM April 3, 2021

Selena Goatmez with her new kids, Florence and Captain Tom, at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

She has been an online hit since she arrived at Wroxham Barns in February - and now Selena Goatmez has given birth to twins.

While in normal times families would have been able to visit the site's goats during kidding season, this year thousands of people have been following them on social media instead.

Captain Tom, the new Boer goat kid at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

Ben Marshall, general manager, said Selena's male and female kids had already been named following an online competition with more than 1,000 entries, which was won by Marie Revell. He said the male was called Captain Tom and the female Florence, in honour of the Florence Nightingale hospitals.

Mr Marshall said: "We asked our visitors to name the kids and the response was fantastic. We had some amazing suggestions including Justin Bleater, Lady Ba Ba, Whitney Hoofston and many more, it was a hard choice, but the team all agreed that a fitting choice of names for the twins was definitely Tom and Florence."

Captain Tom, the new Boer goat kid at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

Selena Goatmez with her new kids, Florence (middle) and Captain Tom, at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns plans to reopen on April 12, and will host 'low bang' fireworks events on April 16 and 17.

Ben Marshall, general manager of Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020



