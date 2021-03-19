Published: 10:49 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM March 19, 2021

Wroxham Barns and Nansa are offering placements to those with learning disabilities - Credit: Submitted

Adults with learning disabilities will be offered new opportunities to work at a Norfolk animal attraction.

Nansa, a Norwich-based disability charity, has facilitated traineeships in a range of work settings, including at Wroxham Barns.

Those with mild to moderate learning disabilities will be offered placements in a new retail outlet called the Kids Kiosk at Wroxham Barns, as well as opportunities for trainees to work on the land with animals.

The new project has been set up thanks to funding from the New Anglia LEP and the Garfield Weston Foundation, and is in response to Covid-19 impacting the most vulnerable, including people with disabilities.

Nansa hopes the offer of retail and outdoor farm work at Wroxham Barns will be beneficial to many trainees over the coming 12 months.

One trainee called Craig Robertson who has had a supported work placement at Wroxham Barns since 2016 said he has felt a part of a team and enjoys working outdoors and greeting visitors.

Craig is one of the trainees who have benefitted from a placement at Wroxham Barns thanks to the Nansa charity project - Credit: Submitted

He has learnt specific skills around feeding small animals, topping up all water dishes, cleaning chicken coops, bedding and runs.

Mary McCambridge, outreach supervisor at Nansa, said: "I am thrilled that, after all these years, we have the funding to offer others with learning disabilities the same wonderful opportunities that Wroxham Barns have facilitated for Craig.

"It could also allow Craig to mentor new participants, show them the ropes so to speak."

One of the trainees, called Craig, who has been supported through a Nansa and Wroxham Barns placement - Credit: Submitted

The new Kids Kiosk at Wroxham Barns will sell pre-loved toys and children’s clothes that have been donated by Nansa’s established charity shop supporters and donors.

The charity will also be accepting donations at the kiosk itself as well as asking local business to donate newer items for the launch of the project in May.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "We’re delighted that we can take our long-standing relationship with Nansa even further, and help even more people get hands-on experience in a real working environment.

"This new studio fits in perfectly with our goal at Wroxham Barns of providing a great day out for children and families alike, with lots to see and do."