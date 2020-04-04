Search

Wroxham Barns host live tours for customers

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 04 April 2020

General manager, Ben Marshall, with the newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Zoos may be closed to the public, but that won’t stop a Norfolk farm from connecting hundreds of families to its cute animals.

Just in time for half-term the cuddly alpacas, dubbed Ant and Dec, have come from a local couple who were really keen for them to go to a lovely new home. Picture: Abigail NicholsonJust in time for half-term the cuddly alpacas, dubbed Ant and Dec, have come from a local couple who were really keen for them to go to a lovely new home. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Wroxham Barns will be bringing sheep, alpacas and piglets to the screens of hundreds of families during the coronavirus lockdown.

After a brilliant response to picture and video updates on social media, Wroxham Barns have started weekly Facebook lives, taking families on tours of their farm to feed the animals, see tricks and learn facts.

General manager, Ben Marshall, said: “It was such a sad but necessary decision to close our doors whilst the country and world battle the coronavirus.

“We tried a 30 minute Facebook Live tour of our farm, so that families and children can feel part of the routine and meet all the animals.

“I was blown away by the response and that over 550 people were watching the video live and asking lots of questions.

“I’m so pleased we’re able to offer some light and smiles in these otherwise quite gloomy times.”

Wroxham Barns will now host two Facebook lives a week, every Tuesday at 8.30am and every Saturday at 4pm.

You can watch the lives by heading over to Wroxham Barns Facebook page.

