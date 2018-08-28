Wroxham Barns asks visitors to support Break this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, Wroxham Barns are asking their visitors to help them help Break � by being a �Secret Santa� and donating a gift for vulnerable young people in Norfolk this Christmas. Picture: Wroxham Barns Archant

A popular Norfolk tourist attraction is asking its visitors to remember the county’s vulnerable young people this festive season by taking part in a special secret Santa.

Wroxham Barns, in Hoveton has announced Break as its chosen charity for 2019.

To kick off its year-long fundraising campaign for the charity - which supports children with disabilities, young people in care and families who need support - the tourist attraction is asking visitors to make Christmas special for a vulnerable young person by donating a present to its secret Santa scheme.

Suggested present ideas include colouring books and pens, books, jigsaws, cuddly toys and food items.

People are being asked to drop off donations at the attraction’s Break Collection Point on Saturday, December 15 and Sunday 16.

As a thank you for making a donation, all those bringing along a gift will receive a voucher for Gallery Gifts and a 2-4-1 lunch voucher the attraction’s restaurant.