'It was a nightmare' - Two car crash brings Broads village to a standstill

The McDonald's in Hoveton, where two vehicles were involved in a crash Picture:Archant Archant

Traffic in a Broads village has been brought to a standstill following an crash between two cars.

At around 10.40am, two cars were involved in an crash on the Norwich Road through Wroxham and Hoveton, close to the McDonald's branch in Hoveton.

As a result, traffic has been brought to almost a complete standstill, with a heavy tailback of traffic building up through the villages.

No details are available of the vehicles involved at this stage, however police are in attendance directing traffic along the road.

One motorist who was caught up in the congestion said they sat at the Horning Road/Stalham Road roundabout "for around 20 minutes" before seeking an alternative route.

They said: "The traffic just was not moving at all - it wasn't clear from so far back what had happened but there was no real movement whatsoever. It was bumper to bumper.

"It was a nightmare."

