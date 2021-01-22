Petition calls for two extra weeks' holiday for NHS frontline staff

Published: 7:04 AM January 22, 2021

A Norfolk man has launched a petition asking for two weeks extra holiday for frontline NHS staff. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A petition has been launched to secure an extra two weeks of holiday for frontline NHS staff.

Kevin Maddams, from Wreningham, in South Norfolk, started the petition. - Credit: Kevin Maddams

Kevin Maddams's petition calls for all NHS frontline staff to have the time to take between July 2021 and the end of 2023.

The 66-year-old, from Wreningham, said he wanted to give staff time together with their families after nearly a year of treating patients during the pandemic.

Mr Maddams said: "We can only try to do something that recognises their effort. People are suffering with their mental health, a lot are separated from their families or they are not seeing them as much or they are ill or self isolating."

If the petition receives 10,000 signatures it will receive a reply from the government, but if it reaches 100,000 it will be discussed in Parliament.

Mr Maddams wrote: "We have clapped for NHS and key workers. We have been told we are all in this together, so let's show the front line NHS staff we mean that."

Visit Change.org to find out more about the petition.