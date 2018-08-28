East Anglia’s largest indoor play barn is coming to Wisbech

A £3 million indoor play area has been given the go-ahead after plans were approved by West Norfolk Council.

Worzals Bar and Grill, Walton Highway, near Wisbech, has revealed the expansion project will begin building in 2019 and once complete will become the largest in East Anglia at 35,000 square feet.

Worzals said on Facebook: “We are delighted with the decision today and are so pleased to be bringing something new and exciting to the area. The new expansion will bring another 80-100 job opportunities for local people and a fresh, new venue for children and families to enjoy.”

The project will include a new indoor play barn, food and drink outlets, a coffee shop, three party rooms, an ice cream parlour, sweet shop, Santa’s grotto and seating for 250 guests.

Architects for the project, Swann Edwards Architecture, said: “This is a fantastic project for Wisbech and the surrounding area.”