Search

Advanced search

East Anglia’s largest indoor play barn is coming to Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:51 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 04 December 2018

Worzals Bar and Grill have had the green light for a £3m expansion project. Photo: Swann Edwards Architecture Ltd

Worzals Bar and Grill have had the green light for a £3m expansion project. Photo: Swann Edwards Architecture Ltd

Swann Edwards Architecture Ltd

A £3 million indoor play area has been given the go-ahead after plans were approved by West Norfolk Council.

Worzals Bar and Grill have had the green light for a £3m expansion project. Photo: Swann Edwards Architecture Ltd Worzals Bar and Grill have had the green light for a £3m expansion project. Photo: Swann Edwards Architecture Ltd

Worzals Bar and Grill, Walton Highway, near Wisbech, has revealed the expansion project will begin building in 2019 and once complete will become the largest in East Anglia at 35,000 square feet.

Worzals said on Facebook: “We are delighted with the decision today and are so pleased to be bringing something new and exciting to the area. The new expansion will bring another 80-100 job opportunities for local people and a fresh, new venue for children and families to enjoy.”

The project will include a new indoor play barn, food and drink outlets, a coffee shop, three party rooms, an ice cream parlour, sweet shop, Santa’s grotto and seating for 250 guests.

Architects for the project, Swann Edwards Architecture, said: “This is a fantastic project for Wisbech and the surrounding area.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Video Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Road reopens after being blocked due to driver flipping car onto roof

A car flipped onto its roof on Warham Road, between Wighton and Wells. Picture: North Norfolk Police

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video You can now get Christmas dinner chip buckets in Norfolk

Christmas dinner loaded fries with turkey and pigs in blankets Credit: The Bucket List

Video Climate change campaigners in sit-in protest at NDR event in Norwich

Climate change campaigners protest at NDR event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast