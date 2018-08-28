Norfolk Baptist preacher’s book aims to help victims of childhood and adult trauma

Worstead Baptist Church minister Rev Patrick Coghlan, whose latest book aims to lead victims of trauma on a journey of recovery through prayer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A north Norfolk author and preacher is hoping his latest book will take victims of traumatic events on a journey of spiritual, physical and emotional healing.

Rev Patrick Coghlan, who has been minister at Worstead Baptist Church since 2004, wrote his first book, entitled Anytime Chats With God, 17 years ago.

He has since had nearly 40 titles published, ranging from family-friendly novels, to Christian self-help books for people with problems ranging from dementia, to loneliness and depression.

As well providing ministry and care to parishioners, the dad-of-two is a trustee and chaplain of Aylsham Care Trust (ACT), which offers services ranging from lunch clubs, social outings and day care, to dementia support, transport and mobility equipment hire.

Having battled recurring depression and anxiety for more than 13 years, Mr Coghlan was inspired to write his latest book by his own struggles – and by his role as manager of the ACT counselling service.

“I was knocked of my bike as a child and, because that led to me becoming more withdrawn, I ended up being bullied at school and, for a while, in the workplace,” he explained.

Discussing the effects of trauma at a Christian conference two years ago, he hit on the idea of writing a book aimed at taking people on a “journey of healing”.

“From a counselling point of view, trauma comes up so frequently, whether it is domestic violence, childhood abuse or a traffic accident, and people don’t always recognise it for what it is,” he said.

Entitled Healing Prayer After Trauma – a Journey With God, the book explores the impact that recent or historical traumatic events can have on a person’s physical and mental health, and looks at recovery through prayer.

“It is about the fact that if we don’t deal with things, they can have a lasting impact all our lives,” Mr Coghlan said.

The book, which is available from www.kevinmayhew.com and Amazon, will be launched at an event running from 10am-4pm at the ACT Centre, St Michael’s Avenue, on Saturday, November 17.

Refreshments, cakes and preserves will be on sale, as well as books by Christian authors Tracy Williamson and Barrie Lawrence and stained glass art by June Coghlan.

For more information about Aylsham Care Trust, visit www.aylshamcaretrust.co.uk