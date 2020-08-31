‘He fought for us’ - Plea to return D-Day veteran’s possessions after suspected theft from Norfolk Hotel

Richard Forrester (ends), a World War II veteran, is trying to track down his coat and other sentimental items that went missing after a meal at The Crown in Mundsford.

An online search has been launched to track down sentimental items belonging to a D-Day veteran which went missing while he was having dinner in a Norfolk hotel.

Richard Forrester (middle), a World War II veteran, is trying to track down his coat and other sentimental items that went missing after a meal at The Crown in Mundsford.

Richard Forrester, 94, travelled up from London to Norfolk on Saturday and went for dinner at the Crown in Mundford later that evening.

The 94-year-old was a member of the King’s Royal Rifle Corps (KRRC) regiment during the Second World War and took part in D-Day, landing on Juno beach.

He fought in the Normandy campaign and North West Europe which included France, Belgium and the Netherlands, and would finish the war in Hamburg as part of 4th Armour.

He was dining with friends Beverley Cooper and Lt Col Simon Copley Smith at around 6.30pm.

Richard Forrester, a World War II veteran, is trying to track down his coat and other sentimental items that went missing after a meal at The Crown in Mundsford.

His brown velvet collar coat, which had his military beret, scarf and gloves inside, was hung up but found to be missing when they went to leave.

Inside the pockets were his bus pass, rail card and rail ticket for his train ticket to return to London later this week.

The group hope the items have been scooped up by accident and are urging anyone who may have picked up the coat to return it.

Mr Forrester said: “My bus pass is most important, I use it in London all the time.”

The Crown Hotel at Mundford.

On his military beret are two badges, one of a Polish eagle and another of the Kings Royal Rifle Core badge.

Mr Forrester added: “I do not want to lose the coat. The badges are so hard to come by. They were manufactured before World War Two.

“The beret is very old.

“I get the feeling someone has stolen it, they thought there was a wallet inside.

“Then they have slinged the coat.”

To try and get his possessions back, a picture of the coat has been shared on social media.

His friend Beverley Cooper said: “We just want them to bring it back.

“It was raining and people were coming in with their coats and hanging them up and they may have got their coats and picked it up - that is what we are hoping.

“The bar staff said people in here were mainly local.

“He fought for us. He shouldn’t have to be asking for his items back.”

The police have been notified.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 311 of 30/08/2020.

If you have the coat and wish to return it please contact Ms Cooper on 07710 722149.